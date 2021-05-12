ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World has announced plans to relax physical distancing measures in select areas of its theme parks.
The change is possible after Orange County recently announced that "all settings," including theme parks, are allowed to move forward with reducing the social distancing from six feet to three feet.
Universal Orlando has already implemented this change.
According to Walt Disney World’s website, social distancing will be reduced in a phased approach.
"While we will reduce physical distancing measures for Guests across many areas with a gradual, phased approach, six-feet distancing measures will continue in all dining locations, merchandise stores and in areas where Guests can temporarily remove their masks."
Face coverings are still required inside the parks they can be temporarily removed while eating, drinking, or taking a photo.