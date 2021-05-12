NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man wanted in connection with the shooting of three people, including a 4-year-old girl in Times Square, was taken into custody Wednesday in Jacksonville.

Police sources told CBS2 New York, Farrakhan Muhammad tried to shoot his brother, but missed on Saturday, May 8. Instead, he hit three people, including 43-year-old Marcela Aldana, tourist Wendy Magrinata and the 4-year-old girl who was going to a toy store with her mom, dad and aunt.

“I started screaming, ‘I’m gonna die,’” Magrinat said. “It was like one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Video shows a police officer carrying the 4-year-old to safety.

According to police, Muhammad, 31, is known to the NYPD for illegal vending in the Times Square area. That includes a harassment charge in March of last year after a vendor-related dispute during which he pushed a tourist.

Sources told CBS2, a turf war between Muhammad and his brother sparked the shooting. Police have been speaking with Muhammad’s brother, who told them they were arguing over space where they both illegally sell goods.

The incident happened in front of the Minskoff Theatre at a time when the city is trying to convince tourists it is safe to come back.

The three victims in the Times Square incident have all been released from the hospital.