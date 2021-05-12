TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking on flooding issues for coastal communities with hurricane season just weeks away.
The governor stopped into Tarpon Springs Wednesday where he signed a bill establishing a funding program that will provide grants to communities impacted by floods.
“This will help fund local resiliency programs across the state. Local governments and local communities understand the impact that flooding has on their communities,” he said. “This new grant will allow the state to partner with local governments in our shared mission to address coastal resiliency and protect our coastal communities’ infrastructure and residents.”
Gov. DeSantis said the bill, SB 1954, will be administered by the Department of Environmental Protection to fund $100 million worth of infrastructure projects every year.