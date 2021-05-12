MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gas price gouging will not be tolerated in South Florida. The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast is still down, but AAA says Florida does not have a gas “shortage.” What it does have is panic buying which can lead scammers to price gouge worried drivers.

That is why Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle opened her Price Gouging Hotline, which is fully prepared to respond to any and all complaints of price gouging given the state of emergency declared by Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Now that the Governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging is a criminal offense. We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use threatening events like the cyberattack on the fuel pipeline to take advantage of our community’s fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels,” commented State Attorney Fernandez Rundle. “Greedy actions will not be tolerated before, during, or after any event wherein a state of emergency has been declared.”

To report any suspicion of price gouging, you can email Hotline@miamisao.com

You’ll receive an automatic reply that the information submitted will be reviewed. Complaints should include the business name, physical address, item or items believed to be price gouged with photos and receipts and contact information.

You can also call the State Attorney’s Hotline at 305-547-3300.