MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly double shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the area of Northwest 201st Street and 67th Avenue where two men were shot.
One male was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police.
Detectives focused their investigation at a Chevron gas station in the area.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.