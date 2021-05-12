MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A city of Miami police officer has been relieved of duty following her arrest.

Ashley Hunter is accused of driving under the influence after being involved in a crash in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, when officers arrived at the scene, the 30-year-old had red, bloodshot and watery eyes, and slurred her speech.

She refused to take a field sobriety test and had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for possible injuries.

Hunter was released from the hospital and taken into custody.

She has since bonded out of jail.

The Miami Police Department said Hunter has been on the force for seven years. The department added she’s on leave with pay while an investigation is underway.