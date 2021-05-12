MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will kick off the 2021 season against the New England Patriots.
Miami will take on the Pats at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4:25 p.m.
You can watch the game only on CBS4.
Some of the other notable week 1 matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills and the Browns heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.
The NFL revealed the week 1 slate of games set for CBS on CBS This Morning.
The Fins’ full schedule is as follows:
Preseason Week 1: Aug. 14 – Dolphins @ Bears 1 p.m. (on CBS4)
Preseason Week 2: Aug. 21 – Dolphins vs. Falcons 7 p.m. (on CBS4)
Preseason Week 3: Aug. 29 – Dolphins @ Bengals 4 p.m. (on CBS)
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 12 – Dolphins @ Patriots 4:25 p.m.
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 19 – Dolphins vs. Bills 1 p.m.
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 26 – Dolphins @ Raiders 4:05 p.m.
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 3 – Dolphins vs. Colts 1 p.m.
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 10 – Dolphins @ Buccaneers 1 p.m.*
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 17 – Dolphins @ Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m.
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 24 – Dolphins vs. Falcons 1 p.m.*
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Dolphins @ Buffalo 1 p.m.*
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 7 – Dolphins vs. Texans 1 p.m.*
Week 10: Thursday, Nov. 11 – Dolphins vs. Ravens 8:20 p.m.*
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 21 – Dolphins @ Jets 1 p.m.*
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 28 – Dolphins vs. Panthers 1 p.m.
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 5 – Dolphins vs. Giants 1 p.m.
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 – Dolphins vs Jets TBA
Week 16: Monday, Dec. 27 – Dolphins @ Saints 8:15 p.m.
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 2 – Dolphins @ Titans 1 p.m.*
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 9 – Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 p.m.*
*Game subject to flexible scheduling in Weeks 5-18