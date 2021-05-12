MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new dating app on the market, and its creator calls it an “exclusive dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards.”

The first official in-person event for the Lox Club, a new dating app, was held at the Wharf Miami recently.

The app was created by Austin Kevitch, a 29-year-old product designer who was going through his own dating issues.

“The Lox Club is an exclusive dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards,” Kevitch said. “I was going through a breakup. I was on a couple of the other dating apps, and I thought they were really cringey. I’ve always been anti-dating apps, so I wondered what if there’s a dating app that doesn’t take itself seriously.”

That’s not to say the Lox Club is only for Jewish singles.

Kevitch said it’s all inclusive, open to all races and sexualities.

“It’s open to everyone. It’s similar to a deli. It’s culturally Jewish but anyone can enjoy it. Everyone loves a good deli,” he said laughing.

What’s unique about the Lox Club is one particular feature. Here’s a hint: think “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Yes, the Lox Club has real-life, modern-day matchmakers.

Carly Silverman was the first matchmaker on the site. It’s grown so much she now oversees all of them.

“So matchmaking on this app really does everything. It’s kind of like a real-life therapist. We help them with their profiles. We help them with their prompts and then we ask them what are they looking for,” said Silverman. “We like to say that we are their unbiased best friend, so we’re very honest with them.”

Kevitch said what’s also different about the Lox Club from other dating apps is its thorough membership vetting and the curating of the connections. He started it five months ago and membership is booming.

“On our waitlist we have about 50,000 members and that changes every day. We did not expect it to happen that quickly, so we are in severe catch-up mode right now,” he explained.

At the Miami launch party, new members were ready to meet their perfect match.

“I discovered this app through my cousin’s girlfriend,” said Gaby Altolea, a member. “And they told me about this event, so I brought my friend and we’re looking for men.”

“I’m just getting settled here. I’m new to South Florida and it seems to have a lot of energy on Instagram, so I thought, ‘Why not?’” said guest Eric Lekuch.

And apparently its working.

“We actually get emails all the time basically telling us, ‘Thank you so much for introducing me to my perfect match. Now please delete my profile.’ And we’re like, ‘OK!’” said Silverman.

Now, as for Kevitch, he’s still single, saying all of his time now is spent working on the app. The annual membership fee for the Lox Club runs $96. It’s $60 for six months.

You can check it out on Instagram at @loxclub.