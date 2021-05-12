MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will kick off the 2021 season against the New England Patriots.
Miami will take on the Pats at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12th at 4:25 p.m.
You can watch the game only on CBS4.
Some of the other notable week 1 matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills and the Browns heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.
The NFL revealed the week 1 slate of games set for CBS on CBS This Morning.
The entire NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m.