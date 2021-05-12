MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,184 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 2,278,549 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 51 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,598.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.55% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.32%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 529 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 2 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,275.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 492,232.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.95%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 311 new cases and 13 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,978.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 240,790 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.66% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.70%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 6 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,004 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 2.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.11%.