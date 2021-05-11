  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Rape, Sexual Battery

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A South Florida hospital worker is behind bars accused of sexually battering a patient at a psychiatric hospital.

Hialeah Police arrested 34-year-old Yadiel Perez-Delgado on Monday.

Investigators say he entered a female patient’s room at Southern Winds Hospital located at 4225 West 20th Avenue, and held the woman against her will as he raped her.

Police say the victim’s roommate entered the room and stopped him.

Perez-Delgado is in jail facing several charges including sexual battery and false imprisonment.

