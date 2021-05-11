BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Miss Universe pageant is back, and the reigning queen made a special stop ahead of the big event.

Zozibini Tunzi visited Rosetta Bakery in Brickell on Tuesday.

Tunzi, a big supporter of the nonprofit Best Buddies, saw firsthand how the bakery has hired individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“It is very important. I speak of, you know, inclusion and just, you know, acceptance of different people into the world. Because we do come into different ways and everybody is a human being at the end of the day. And so it’s so, so important to make sure that inclusivity is a thing,” Tunzi said. “I think what Best Buddies is doing is one of the most incredible things in the world. And so I’m happy to be a part of it and to lend my voice and my help when I can.”

The Best Buddies and Rosetta Bakery partnership is unique.

In fact, 50% of every purchase goes directly to Best Buddies to support and expand their programs for people with intellectual and development disabilities.

The Miss Universe pageant will be held Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.