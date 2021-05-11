MIAMI LAKES (CBSMiami) — The Town of Miami Lakes is one of the first municipalities in Miami-Dade County to accept cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum or Bitcoin Cash, as a method of payment for all fees collected by the town.

The Town’s current credit card merchant, PayPal, implemented this new payment option in March 2021.

Consumers who have a personal PayPal account and PayPal Crypto account may “Checkout with Crypto” to pay for permits, business licenses, facility rentals, and more.

Checkout with Crypto works just like other payment methods in your PayPal wallet, such as bank account, balance, or credit card/debit card.

For more information on Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Technology visit www.miamilakes-fl.gov/blockchain.

Other parts of Miami-Dade County may not be far behind Miami Lakes when it comes to cryptocurrency.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners recently approved a resolution by Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins to create a Cryptocurrency Task Force.

The 13-member Task Force will consist of cryptocurrency and finance industry experts who will determine the feasibility of Miami-Dade County accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment and provide a report with recommendations to the Board on other related policies that would be advantageous to Miami-Dade County.

E11even Miami is already the first major nightclub in the U.S. to accept cryptocurrency.

The company partnered with a cryptocurrency processing company so customers can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin or others to pay for tables, drinks, and merchandise.

The company CoinFlip, the largest crypto ATM provider in the world, has also recently installed new ATMs in Florida, with plans for further expansion.

There are nearly two dozen machines scattered throughout South Florida including Key West, which allow users to buy and sell digital currency.

CoinFlip has more than 2,500 ATM’s nationwide, which allow users to buy and sell digital currency. The machines convert cash to more than 9 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

