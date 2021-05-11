MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for the assault of a female jogger in broad daylight.
According to investigators, the 46-year-old woman was exercising in the area of SW 65 Terrace and 92 Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade on May 5 when a strange man approached her from behind and assaulted her. He pushed her to the ground, but she put up a struggle and he ran away.
Fortunately, the woman wasn't hurt.
Police hope a forensic artist sketch will lead to a suspect.
If you recognize the man in the sketch, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”