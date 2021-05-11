MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will take on the Montréal Impact in Eastern Conference action on Wednesday night May 12, aiming to extend its unbeaten streak to four with home field advantage.

Wednesday’s game will be the second in Club history against Montréal after the teams met one time in Inter Miami’s inaugural season in the league in 2020.

The matchup could feature the reunion of former teammates and rivals – Inter Miami’s Jay Chapman, Brek Shea, Ryan Shawcross, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Gonzalo Higuaín and Montréal’s Samuel Piette, Erik Hurtado, Victor Wanyama and Romell Quioto.

Inter Miami CF tied Atlanta United 1-1 on Sunday May 9.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The Impact went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road a season ago. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup at DRV PNK Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it live on my33.

CBS4 and my33 are the official TV homes for Inter Miami CF.