TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has just issued a state of emergency for Florida because of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

Among other things, he’s instructing the emergency management director to coordinate with other states to bring more fuel into Florida.

His order also gives state officials the power to make preparations in case this problem starts having a practical effect.

The pipeline that delivers nearly half the East Coast’s gas supply remains shut down because of a ransomware attack.

Some drivers are already feeling the pinch at the pump.

In North Carolina, there were lines at gas stations stretching for miles.

President Biden is planning to address the cyberattack with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“So far, there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there’s evidence that the actors, ransomware, is in Russia,” he said.

AAA says people should not start panic-buying gasoline, but rather conserve gas by combining errands into one trip.

In fact, panic buying may end up being a self-fulfilling prophecy and create a shortage that otherwise wouldn’t occur.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, whose office oversees gas stations, says at the moment Florida is fine.