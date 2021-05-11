  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A Pembroke Pines man is facing a dozen child pornography charges following a tip police received online.

Pembroke Pines police say they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone at a home in the 6700 block of SW 12 Street, possibly having child pornography.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on the home on May 10 and arrested 38-year-old Stephen Syms.

Police say evidence seized during the search warrant revealed Syms was in possession of multiple pornographic images involving children.

He was charged with twelve counts of Felony Possession of Child Pornography and other related crimes.

Bond was set at $240,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect or incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or email tips@ppines.com

