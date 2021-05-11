PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A Pembroke Pines man is facing a dozen child pornography charges following a tip police received online.
Pembroke Pines police say they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone at a home in the 6700 block of SW 12 Street, possibly having child pornography.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on the home on May 10 and arrested 38-year-old Stephen Syms.
Police say evidence seized during the search warrant revealed Syms was in possession of multiple pornographic images involving children.READ MORE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Controversial School Vouchers Bill
He was charged with twelve counts of Felony Possession of Child Pornography and other related crimes.
Bond was set at $240,000.MORE NEWS: South Florida's Rainy Season Officially Kicks Off May 15
Anyone with any information regarding this suspect or incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or email tips@ppines.com