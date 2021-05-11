MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,263 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 2,275,365 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 49 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,547.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.00% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.41%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 675 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 14 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,273.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 491,703.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.04%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 336 new cases and no new additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,965.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 240,479 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.30% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.80%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 10 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,998 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.33%.