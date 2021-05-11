MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bitcoin of America is making a push to expand its operation in South Florida.

Its CEO, Sonny Meraban, took his plans to the city of Miami mayor with great reception.

“We actually had a conversation with Mayor Francis Suarez where we saw he wanted to bring Bitcoin and crypto to the city of Miami,” Meraban said.

Purchased bitcoin actually goes into a virtual wallet or app, which only the owner has access. You can transfer the virtual cash to retailers who accept crypto.

Bitcoin can also be bought. It’s currently is trading at roughly $57,000 a coin.

And no, there’s not an actual little gold coin.

Now, Meraban is placing bitcoin ATMs all over South Florida. Bitcoin of America has placed roughly 50 throughout the area.

Meraban said, “Our goal is to get about 200, and we’d like 100 of those in the city of Miami.”

The bitcoin ATMs will start appearing in more and more gas stations, convenience store, groceries – any high foot traffic areas.

Crypto is already in the Gables. Thesis Hotel on US 1 is currently accepting crypto.

“We are the first hotel to accept crypto,” said Cindy Ferreiro of the hotel’s marketing department.

And Miami-Dade County has already put together a cryptocurrency task force. It’s something District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins has pushed hard for.

The task force will look at the feasibility of cryptocurrency, digital assets, blockchain technology and how it can benefit Miami-Dade residents.

“The cryptocurrency and digital train has already left the station,” said Commissioner Cohen Higgins. “We have an opportunity to get on that train and steer it’s direction or get run over by it.”

The Thesis Hotel is all aboard.

“Our ownership, Nolan Reynolds, are big trendsetters and it’s only going to get bigger,” Ferreiro said. “They definitely wanted to be ahead of the curve in the hospitality industry.”

While there’s a push for South Florida to evolve into a tech hub, Meraban said the future of bitcoin and crypto is just around the corner.

South Florida will play host to a cryptocurrency conference in June.