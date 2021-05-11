FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board is expected to discuss and vote on a proposed separation agreement on Tuesday that would end embattled Superintendent Robert Runcie’s run with the Broward County School District.

Runcie’s lawyer and School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood met virtually for several hours on Monday to hash out a settlement deal that totals some $743,000. It would include 90 days salary, 20 weeks’ severance, accrued sick and vacation time, medical and dental benefits, a maximum of $25,000 in legal fees for the exit negotiations, and $80,000 for the state retirement system. The deal is contingent on Runcie successfully fighting the perjury charge against him.

“It’s very important that the takeaway not be we are giving all this money to Mr. Runcie, because that’s not accurate,” said Dr. Osgood. “There are certain expenses that are due like benefits, health care providers that we have an obligation to pay to those entities,” she said.

Runcie offered to resign in late April after a grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indicted him on a perjury charge.

He was accused of lying to a grand jury investigating how districts spend money on safety issues. The grand jury was formed after the Parkland tragedy.

Runcie has overseen the district, which is the nation’s sixth largest public school district with more than 270,000 students, for nearly 10 years. He has weathered criticism of his handling of school safety both before the tragedy and afterwards. He has vowed he would be vindicated of the perjury charge that grand jurors leveled against him on April 21.

The proposed separation agreement also includes the district paying for legal fees connected to the criminal case. However, Runcie would have to pay the legal funds back if he isn’t successful.

“It was important to me that what we bring forward is fair to Mr. Runcie, it protects the school board as well as bring the community to a place we can move forward,” said Osgood.

Broward School Board member Debbi Hixon, whose husband Chris was one of those killed during the Parkland school shooting, said they want the contract to be fair, but they also want to be mindful of the taxpayers.

“There was already an agreement with the school board that was done back in 2017,” Hixon explained. “That leaves a lot of this not to be negotiated. It is part of his contract.”

She acknowledged it’s a large sum, but said they need to keep it in perspective of the position.

“This is the person that’s in charge of the 7th largest school district in the United States, so with that comes a lot of responsibility, and with responsibility, comes a pretty big pay package,” she said.

While she was not part of the Board when members voted on his contract in 2017, she said she understands why it was written that way.

“They were trying to bring our superintendent’s pay package up to an equal or equivalent pay package that Dade County and Palm Beach were giving,” she said.

Now, she said they are ready to come to a conclusion so the district can move forward to appoint an interim superintendent and eventually find someone new for the position.