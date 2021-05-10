By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami has agreed to pay $22 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act.

According to the US Department of Justice, UM ordered medically unnecessary lab tests and submitted false claims through its laboratory and off-campus facilities.

UM also allegedly improperly billed the government by converting multiple doctors offices into hospital facilities without providing Medicare beneficiaries the required notice, and then charging Medicare higher fees.

