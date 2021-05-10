MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon and it will feel like the low to mid-90s due to the high humidity. A few showers will be possible throughout the day.
Monday night will be warm with lows in the upper 70s. Brief showers are possible.
We stay very warm and humid on Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees and the chance for a few showers.
Wednesday will be even warmer as highs soar to 90 degrees. Spotty storms are possible.
Thursday we'll see highs rise to 90 degrees again with the potential for scattered storms. Some storms develop on Friday ahead of our next cold front.
This weekend will not be as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.