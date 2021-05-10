MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details have been released on the arrest of a Miami-Dade police lieutenant accused of sexual battery.

According to the recently released arrest form, John Jenkins is accused of forcing a woman into a hotel room at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens and then sexually battering her.

Police said the victim texted a friend, who was also at the hotel, asking for help.

That friend later called someone with the Police Benevolent Association, who called police.

Investigators say they have DNA evidence in the case.

Jenkins has been relieved of duty.

In a statement to CBS4 News, Jenkins’ attorney said his client “is looking forward to having his day in court to clear his name and reputation.”

The attorney added Jenkins “has been committed to serving his community and has been a man of the law for 25 years.”

The attorney also claimed “anything that may have occurred was consensual.”

The department released the following statement from MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III:

“As law enforcement officers we are held to a higher standard in society, on and off duty. Immediately after being notified of an incident that occurred off duty on April 25, 2021, in the City of Palm Beach Gardens, I ordered for John Jenkins Jr. to be relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant.

“Now learning of his arrest, it has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable. This is a serious matter and I am confident that the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department will continue to carry out a thorough investigation.”