MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The road to the MLS started more than a decade ago for Inter Miami CF goal keeper John McCarthy.
After four seasons with Philadelphia Union, McCarthy came to Inter Miami last season with the opportunity to become the starter for Inter Miami.
Before John McCarthy was making big saves for Inter Miami he was bouncing around the USL, the second tier league of American soccer.
CBS4’s Mike Cugno spoke to McCarthy who is now the starter and making the most of his opportunity in South Florida.