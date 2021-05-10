SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Panthers are back on their home ice Monday night as they continue to make a push for the playoffs.

The Panthers (36-14-5) beat Tampa Bay 5-1 on Saturday night, and moved two points ahead of the Lightning (36-16-3) and into second place in the Central Division.

Florida can clinch home-ice advantage if it finishes ahead of Tampa Bay in the standings after the teams meet again Monday night to end their regular seasons.

The intrastate rivals, who failed to pick up a point for the second consecutive game after going 6-0-1 in their previous seven, need a regulation victory to finish ahead of the Panthers.

The Panthers have won four of seven games this season against the reigning Stanley Cup champions with one of the Lightning’s victories coming in overtime. They have outscored the Lightning 27-24.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)