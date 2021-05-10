MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in custody following a deadly shooting Monday morning at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service Building in Orlando.
According to Orlando police, a man and woman were walking into the building just before 10 a.m. when a gunman drove up and started shooting at them.
“At that time a Hispanic male drove up, confronted the Hispanic female and the Hispanic male, fired some shots. The male fell, deceased at the scene. The female was able to escape. The suspect then took off in a vehicle,” said Orlando police Lt. Diego Toruno.
Police said a patrol officer responding to the call heard the description of the vehicle and spotted it. They said a brief chase ensued and the suspected gunman was arrested in Kissimmee.