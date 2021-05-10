FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 60 businesses will try to fill 500 positions during a week-long Sawgrass Mills Mall virtual job fair.
It began Monday and will run through May 16th, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Among the businesses looking to fill positions are: Adidas, Burlington, Calzedonia, Chico's, Gucci, and H & M.
Some businesses will do in-person interviews including Asic, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, DKNY, and Marshalls.
Available positions include cashiers, managers, assistant managers, sales associates, customer service, stock associates, sales leads, retail team leads, and loss prevention.
Job seekers can see available positions and apply to participating retailers & restaurants HERE.