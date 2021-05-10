FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Embattled Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has agreed to take an $80,000 lump sum severance deal as part of his termination agreement, according to a lawyer speaking on his behalf before the Broward County School Board on Monday. However, the lawyer said the school district has to agree to pay Runcie’s legal fees going forward.

Runcie offered to resign in late April after a grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indicted him on a perjury charge.

Runcie has overseen the district, which is the nation’s sixth largest public school district with more than 270,000 students, for nearly 10 years. He has vowed he would be vindicated of the perjury charges that grand jurors leveled against him on April 21.

Two issues the statewide grand jury investigated are whether Broward County school officials misappropriated millions of dollars from a bond measure partially aimed at improving campus safety and whether officials intentionally underreported on-campus crimes committed by students. The grand jury concluded its work earlier this month, but its final report has not been released.

Since the shooting, Runcie and Broward County district administrators have been accused by critics of lying about school crime rates and discipline problems in official reports. For example, Stoneman Douglas reported zero incidents of bullying among its 3,200 students between 2014 and 2017 and three incidents of vandalism.

Runcie was arrested after grand jurors said he lied in an official proceeding, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.