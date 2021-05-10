FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School District has negotiated a proposed separation agreement for embattled Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

After meeting virtually with Runcie’s lawyer for several hours on Monday, both sides agreed to a package that totals some $743,000. It would include 90 days salary, 20 weeks’ severance, accrued sick and vacation time, medical and dental benefits, a maximum of $25,000 in legal fees for the exit negotiations, and $80,000 for the state retirement system. The deal is contingent on Runcie successfully fighting the perjury charge against him.

“It’s very important that the takeaway not be we are giving all this money to Mr. Runcie, because that’s not accurate,” said Dr. Rosalind Osgood who is the board chair and lead person from the board on the negotiations.

“There are certain expenses that are due like benefits, health care providers that we have an obligation to pay to those entities,” she said.

Runcie offered to resign in late April after a grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indicted him on a perjury charge.

He was accused of lying to a grand jury investigating how districts spend money on safety issues. The grand jury was formed after the Parkland tragedy.

Runcie has overseen the district, which is the nation’s sixth largest public school district with more than 270,000 students, for nearly 10 years. He has weathered criticism of his handling of school safety both before the tragedy and afterwards. He has vowed he would be vindicated of the perjury charge that grand jurors leveled against him on April 21.

The proposed separation agreement also includes the district paying for legal fees connected to the criminal case. However, Runcie would have to pay the legal funds back if he isn’t successful.

“It was important to me that what we bring forward is fair to Mr. Runcie, it protects the school board as well as bring the community to a place we can move forward,” said Osgood.

The full school board will look at the proposal on Tuesday morning to decide whether it is a fair cost to end Robert Runcie’s run with the Broward County School District.