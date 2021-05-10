MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was graduation day at Barry University.
The school held an in-person commencement ceremony at loanDepot park on Monday.
The theme was honoring resiliency and community heroes.
Several influential members of the South Florida community participated, including philanthropist Adrienne Arsht and Jackson Memorial President and CEO Carlos Migoya.
Barry brought its spring 2021 graduates along with those who graduated online in 2020.
Instead of the traditional walk across stage for graduates, they stood from their seats when they saw their names appear on the big screen.
This was the first major in-person university event for Barry in more than a year.