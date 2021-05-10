PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old boy has died Monday evening after being hit by a minivan in Pembroke Pines.
It happened as the teen was riding his bike along Pines Boulevard.
The female driver was making a right-hand turn out of Westfork Plaza when she struck the teen.
Police say the boy was dragged about 30 feet.
Once first responders arrived they were able to lift the vehicle off that boy.
He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200.