WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Gas Leak, Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was hospitalized on Monday following a small explosion caused by a gas leak in Pompano Beach.

It happened at a business in a shopping plaza in the 14-hundred block of Atlantic Boulevard.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Opens New COVID Vaccination Site At Dolphin Mall

The area surrounding the shopping plaza was evacuated as a precaution.

READ MORE: Arrest Report Sheds New Light In Sexual Battery Case Involving Miami-Dade Police Lt. John Jenkins

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue says they received a call several days ago about a gas leak and they were able to cap it.

One person suffered burns and was hospitalized.

MORE NEWS: More Than 60 Businesses Hiring During Sawgrass Mills Virtual Job Fair This Week

Officials were able to cut the gas line.

CBSMiami.com Team