POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was hospitalized on Monday following a small explosion caused by a gas leak in Pompano Beach.
It happened at a business in a shopping plaza in the 14-hundred block of Atlantic Boulevard.
The area surrounding the shopping plaza was evacuated as a precaution.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue says they received a call several days ago about a gas leak and they were able to cap it.
One person suffered burns and was hospitalized.
Officials were able to cut the gas line.