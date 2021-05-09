MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Supporters gathered at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami to rally for Colombians after more than a week of unrest in the country.

The crowd sported Colombian colors and waved the country’s flags at the rally dubbed “Raise Your Voice For Colombia.”

Everyone there voiced their opposition to the current government and the president, who a week ago announced he will be raising taxes.

“We are in complete outrage and opposition with the Ivan Duque administration in Colombia,” said Carlos Naranjo, a Colombian-native living in South Florida. “We are calling for him to stop the massacre. How is it that he’s raising taxes on food when hunger is rising? How is it he’s raising taxes on working people when unemployment is rising?”

After protests across the country, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque canceled the tax reform.

His opposition says Duque still needs to address demands for action on poverty, unemployment, and police violence.