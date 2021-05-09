MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,231 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
That brings the total to 2,269,806 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: 96-Year-Old Charite Ernest Missing Since Saturday
There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,445.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.72%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 660 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 6 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,252.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 490,499.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.57% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.39%.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Girl Injured In Miramar Triple Shooting
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 339 new cases and 4 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,964.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 239,941 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.29% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.25%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 11 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,983 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: Aventura Mall Packed On Mother’s Day Just One Day After Shooting
The single-day positivity rate was 6.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.37%.