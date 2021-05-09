MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,231 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,269,806 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,445.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.72%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 660 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 6 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,252.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 490,499.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.57% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.39%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 339 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,964.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 239,941 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.29% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.25%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 11 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,983 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.37%.