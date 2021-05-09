MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department needs help locating 96-year-old Charite Ernest.
Ernest was last seen on Saturday at around 2 p.m. at 72 NW 68 Terrace.
She was wearing a blue dress and blue and white bandana.
The 96-year-old stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.