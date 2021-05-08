MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and another injured following a wrong-way crash on State Road 836 on Saturday morning.
Authorities say a black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes in the area of NW 17 Avenue, at around 7 a.m., when it collided with a white Nissan sedan head-on.
The driver of the Nissan died on the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Ryder Trauma in critical condition.
Westbound State Road 836 was shut down for part of the morning but has since reopened.