  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FHP, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver is in custody after a close call with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Chopper 4 over the scene along Northwest 49th Avenue & Northwest 159th Street.

READ MORE: Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson: Fontainebleau Resort Will Not Get Casino License This Year

Investigators say that driver narrowly struck the trooper during a traffic stop.

According to FHP, the troopers were monitoring traffic in the area when they attempted to pull the suspect over, but he never stopped. Instead, he took off.

READ MORE: Concern Grows In South Florida As Norwegian Cruise Lines Threatens To Sail Away

Eventually, their pursuit ended in a head-on collision.

That’s when the driver attempted to run but did not get far.

MORE NEWS: First Black Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Hatchett Honored In Tallahassee

At least 2 people were taken into custody and there are no injuries to report.