MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver is in custody after a close call with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
Chopper 4 over the scene along Northwest 49th Avenue & Northwest 159th Street.
Investigators say that driver narrowly struck the trooper during a traffic stop.
According to FHP, the troopers were monitoring traffic in the area when they attempted to pull the suspect over, but he never stopped. Instead, he took off.
Eventually, their pursuit ended in a head-on collision.
Eventually, their pursuit ended in a head-on collision.

That's when the driver attempted to run but did not get far.
At least 2 people were taken into custody and there are no injuries to report.