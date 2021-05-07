  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, MIssing Teen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Miami-Dade teen.

Liat Shamir, 16, was last seen Wednesday, May 5th, at her residence in the 2300 block of NE 193rd Street.

READ MORE: Half Naked Florida Man Found Sleeping Behind School Dumpster

Shamir is 5′ 7″ and weighs about 100 pounds.

READ MORE: Dept. Of Health Miami-Dade Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments For Next Week

Miami-Dade police say she may be in the need of services.

MORE NEWS: One Dead In Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to the police at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

CBSMiami.com Team