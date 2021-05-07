MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Miami-Dade teen.
Liat Shamir, 16, was last seen Wednesday, May 5th, at her residence in the 2300 block of NE 193rd Street.
Shamir is 5′ 7″ and weighs about 100 pounds.
Miami-Dade police say she may be in the need of services.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to the police at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).