FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday near 630 NW 10th Terrace.
People living in the area told CBS4 they heard multiple gunshots.
"Firecrackers, basically. Firecrackers," said Corenlious Washington who said he woke up to the sound of four or five gunshots.
One person is dead on the scene. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured or if the police have anyone in custody.
Detectives have part of NW 10th Terrace closed as they investigate.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.