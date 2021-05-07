Mr. 305 Pitbull Goes One-On-One With CBS4's Lisa Petrillo During The Greater Miami Chamber Of Commerce’s 2021 Economic SummitArmando Christian Perez, known to his millions of fans as Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide, or Mr. 305, is a Grammy-winning global superstar who has sold more than 25 million albums and has 15 billion video views worldwide.

Just In Time For Cinco De Mayo: Learn How To Make A Classic Margarita & Delicious GuacamoleWhat can be better than a guacamole recipe for Cinco de Mayo? How about a recipe for making Mexico's signature drink? We thought you might like that.

Join The Hoedown With CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael MurcianoGrab your partner and dosey doe to the music stylings of CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano called 'Hoedown.'

Homestead Location To Broadcast Bon Jovi Concert On May 22If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything is that events can take place virtually anywhere.

Disney's New Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser Hotel Opens In 2022The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will debut in 2022 to take guests to a 'galaxy far, far away."

Thousands Attend "TrillerFest," First Major Concert In Miami-Dade Since Start Of The PandemicSome of the biggest hip hop and reggaeton artists took part in the first major concert in South Florida since the pandemic.