  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Rest in peace, Olive. And cheers.
Filed Under:Around The Nation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEMINOLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An Armstrong County woman who went viral for her love of beer during the lockdown has passed away.

READ MORE: Half Naked Florida Man Found Sleeping Behind School Dumpster

You may remember Olive Veronesi from Seminole. She brought a smile to thousands of people’s faces during the difficult and unprecedented days of the early pandemic.

READ MORE: Missing Child Alert Issued For Miami-Dade Teen Liat Shamir

A photo of Olive holding a dry-erase board that read “I need more beer!!” went viral after it was posted to KDKA’s Facebook page last April.

Even Molson Coors heard Olive’s plea, showing up at her house with 150 Coors Light beers a few days later.

MORE NEWS: Dept. Of Health Miami-Dade Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments For Next Week

Photo Credit: KDKA

She turned 94 last Friday and of course celebrated with beer.

(Photo: Provided)