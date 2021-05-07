MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – More than 226,000 Kidde smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms have been recalled over concerns they may fail to alert users to a fire.

The company and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission identified seven affected models on Thursday, advising that customers with those units contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.

The recalled models are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060, and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms. The alarms were primarily sold at Walmart, The Home Depot, Amazon.com and Menards from May 2019 through September 2020. Many recalled units will have the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front, according to Kidde’s website.

No injuries or incidents related to the alarms have been reported so far.

Consumers with the affected models can contact Kidde about registering for a replacement online or at (844)796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

