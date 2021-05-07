MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A food distribution like no other Friday in Miami, and it not only helped families in need, it did so with healthy food.

Ford hosted a day of service in what is called the ‘Health in the Hood in Miami’ to kick off a delivery program to families in need.

The team harvested and planted vegetables as part of its program.

With a little help from World Central Kitchen, they aim to deliver 5,000 healthy, fresh, prepared meals over the next eight weeks.

“Ford has been investing in the communities where we operate for more than 70 years, and we support our initiative, ranging from education to disaster relief. It is really important for us to give back to the community,” said Giselle Cabrera, Ford Community Relations manager.

The program begins on Monday. Ford says it is going to deliver meals to over 60 families every single week.