MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has opened appointments for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations next week.
The vaccine will be administered at these locations.
- Health District Center
1350 NW 14 Street
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Little Haiti Clinic
300 NE 80 Terrace
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
- West Perrine Clinic
18255 Homestead Avenue
Monday through Friday
Click Here to schedule an appointment.
All individuals 16 years of age or older are welcome to make an appointment. Those 16 and 17 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them at the time of the appointment.
The vaccines are open to any individual in Florida who is present in the state for the purpose of providing goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors.
For information on other vaccination sites within Miami-Dade County, go to miamidade.gov/vaccine.