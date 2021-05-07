FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — If you have been near the coast over the past few days, you have probably seen, or heard, the military aircraft doing their final preparations for the upcoming Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

It’s an event packed with demonstrations by the latest military aircraft, to planes used during World War II.

“We have these 80-year-old WWII Navy and Air Force planes. We’ll do some tactics, tricks, precision flying,” explained pilot Chris Orr.

Orr pilots the Number Four plane of the Geico Skytypers. There is no better way to experience the precision flying they do except to join them and that’s exactly what CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren did.

After a brief safety video and supply check, he suited up and took to the sky with the Skytypers.

The air show stage is about 2 miles long and way up in the air.

The stage in the sky is where spectators will see planes like the T-6 Texans flying in tight formations and making passes back and forth right off the beach.

For Orr, it was an air show he attended when he was just five years old that inspired him.

“I had so much fun at the air show that it changed my whole life. I grew up and became a fighter pilot,” he said.

What could also inspire the fighter pilots of tomorrow will be the Blue Angels in their new F/A 18 Super Hornets.

“It’s just a better overall aircraft with a nice visual signature for everybody to see some fantastic maneuvers,” said Brian Kesselring. He’s a Commander and a Blue Angels Flight Leader.

It did not take long into Dave’s short media flight to see what makes this show a favorite for spectators and pilots. Just a few passes along the beach and anyone can see what a great venue Fort Lauderdale is for the show.

Orr and his family feel the same way.

“Fort Lauderdale is such a great time, my family insists on coming down because we always have a good time,” he explained.

The air show runs this weekend. Click here for more information.