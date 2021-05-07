  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wild police chase in central Florida involved a man who stole not one but two police cars.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a man stole a Cocoa police cruiser and took off on I-95.

A pursuing police officer was able to force the stolen cruiser off the highway and into the woods, where it crashed and became stuck. The man then jumped out of it and got into another Cocoa police cruiser and took off again on I-95.

Officers used stop sticks and the driver of the stolen cruiser went off the road into the muddy median where he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

