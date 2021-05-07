MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A famous local pastry chef is paying it forward in a big way.
Antonio Bachour once stayed at the Ronald McDonald House after life-saving surgery.
Now, as CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano shows us, he's on a mission to raise money in honor of his mother and others this Mother's Day.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida, is a non-profit corporation, that makes an immediate, positive impact on children's lives by providing a bridge to accessible health care.
Bachour was named one of the ten best pastry chefs in America, and in 2012 won the Zest Award for Baking & Pastry Innovator. Zagat has described him as a “confection master.”