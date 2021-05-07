WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A famous local pastry chef is paying it forward in a big way.

Antonio Bachour once stayed at the Ronald McDonald House after life-saving surgery.

Now, as CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano shows us, he’s on a mission to raise money in honor of his mother and others this Mother’s Day.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida, is a non-profit corporation, that makes an immediate, positive impact on children’s lives by providing a bridge to accessible health care.

Bachour was named one of the ten best pastry chefs in America, and in 2012 won the Zest Award for Baking & Pastry Innovator. Zagat has described him as a “confection master.”

