MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,165 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
That brings the total to 2,262,598 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Concern Grows In South Florida As Norwegian Cruise Lines Threatens To Sail Away
There were 89 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,346.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.94%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 711 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 14 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,232.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 489,014.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.60%.READ MORE: First Black Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Hatchett Honored In Tallahassee
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 415 new cases and 5 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,948.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 239,249 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.11% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.54%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 4 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,960 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Hot & Humid With Scattered Afternoon Storms, Mostly Sunny Weekend
The single-day positivity rate was 1.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.50%.