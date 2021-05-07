MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,165 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 2,262,598 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 89 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,346.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.94%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 711 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 14 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,232.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 489,014.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.60%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 415 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,948.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 239,249 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.11% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.54%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 4 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,960 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 1.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.50%.