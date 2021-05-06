MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Chicago woman has been arrested following a fight caught on video at Miami International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Cellphone video captured the fight between two women near Gate G15.
Police said it started aboard an aircraft as passengers were told to deplane because a woman would "not comply."
That woman was identified as Alexus Beaty, 25, was then arrested and is facing two charges of disorderly conduct and breaching the peace.
She was taken to TGK.