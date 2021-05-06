SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The family of a man shot and killed made an emotional plea to the public Thursday, urging the person responsible to turn himself in.
Police say 51-year-old Mark McNabb was killed on April 22 in Sunrise.
Investigators named the suspect as 31-year-old Jeavoye Jones, who goes by the name “Dane.”
Investigators named the suspect as 31-year-old Jeavoye Jones, who goes by the name "Dane."

They are asking him to come forward.
“I said, ‘He can’t be dead, because I spoke to him this morning.’ I threw the phone because I couldn’t continue the conversation. Then I called my siblings after and told them,” said Marcia Allen, McNabb’s cousin. “Just turn yourself in. Do the right thing. If you had the nerve to do that, then you should not be hiding.”
Investigators say Jones is armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.