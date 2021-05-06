POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach woman is under arrest for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old child, who is intellectually disabled.
Jennifer Foran, 39, appeared in court Thursday.
She is being charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.
According to investigators, Foran allegedly burned the child beneath his eye and tethered the child to a stool using a cable lock.
Foran is also accused of firing a firearm at her husband.
She was given a $450,000 bond.